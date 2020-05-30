Maximum+retail+price+for+several+varieties+of+rice+from+midnight+today

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced the maximum retail price for rice, effective from midnight today.
Accordingly, a kilogram of Kekulu rice should be sold at Rs. 93, a kilogram of Nadu rice at Rs. 96 and a kilogram of Samba rice at Rs. 98.
Also, a kilogram of Keeri Samba rice should be sold at a maximum retail price of Rs. 120
Accordingly, a kilogram of Kekulu rice should be sold at Rs. 93, a kilogram of Nadu rice at Rs. 96 and a kilogram of Samba rice at Rs. 98.
Also, a kilogram of Keeri Samba rice should be sold at a maximum retail price of Rs. 120