Alayadivembu+Divisional+Secretary+and+Planning+Director+in+Akkaraipattu+arrested+by+the+Bribery+Commission

The Alayadivembu Divisional Secretary in Akkaraipattu and the Planning Director have been arrested by the Bribery Commission today.
This was when a sum of Rs. 300,000 was being accepted as a bribe, from a contractor to award a road contract.
Thursday, 28 May 2020 - 16:26
The Alayadivembu Divisional Secretary in Akkaraipattu and the Planning Director have been arrested by the Bribery Commission today.
This was when a sum of Rs. 300,000 was being accepted as a bribe, from a contractor to award a road contract.
Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More
Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More