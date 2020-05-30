සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The treasure of gems which were found from Aandigama together with a gold casket (video)

Thursday, 28 May 2020 - 17:58

Three gold Buddha statues and some other treasures suspected to have been robbed from a treasure trove, were taken into custody by the Police together with a suspect from a house in Periyamaduwa, Aandigama.

Our Reporter said that 26 gem stones including a valuable blue sapphire, a gold bowl as well as a gold casket were taken into custody.

It is said that these items were being prepared to be sold secretly.

The suspect who was arrested is a resident of Periyamadu.

The Police found these items hidden in a speaker at the home of the suspect.

During investigations it was revealed that although buyers had come on several occasions to purchase these items, since they did not meet the prices quoted by the suspect, he had not sold them.

The value of these gems and Buddha Statues have not yet been estimated.

Police Officers carrying out investigations said that these items have been handed over to the National Gem and Jewellery Authority so that they could be valued.

The raid was carried out by the Puttalam Division Anti-Corruption Division on a tip-off received and the suspect together with the Case exhibits have been handed over to the Pallama Police



