Two elephants rescued with great effort, after falling into the Z-D Canal (video)

Our Reporter’s camera captured the two elephants which fell into the Maduruoya Z- D Canal at Virana and were rescued with great effort, coming out of the canal.
Thursday, 28 May 2020 - 17:59
Our Reporter’s camera captured the two elephants which fell into the Maduruoya Z- D Canal at Virana and were rescued with great effort, coming out of the canal.
Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More
Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More