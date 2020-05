The remains of the leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress late Minister Arumugam Thondaman have been placed at the CWC Headquarters in Kollupitiya so that people could pay their last respects.

The remains were placed in the Parliamentary Complex this morning for state respect.

Tomorrow evening, the remains will be taken to the late Minister’s residence at the Wavendon Estate – Ramboda and the funeral will be held on Sunday 31 May with state honours at the Norwood Stadium in Hatton.