Fifteen (15) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,486

Fifteen (15) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All of them are overseas returnees.
The country total has increased to 1,486 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
So far 17 have patients have been diagnosed today
150 persons were diagnosed for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka yesterday (27). While 53 were from the Navy, the balance 97 were returnees from overseas. This was the highest number of new patients reported in a day in Sri Lanka and the second day in a row that the number of new coronavirus patients reported in a day has exceeded 100.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-28 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,486
Recovered and discharged – 745
Patients under medical care – 731
New Cases for the day – 17*
Observation in Hospitals – 68
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 59,165
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
28-May
|
17*
|
tbc*
|
27-May
|
150*
|
1,838*
|
26-May
|
137*
|
1,146*
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated