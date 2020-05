A flight carrying 43 naval crew members arrived at the Mattala airport from Brussels- Belgium.

It was in a Boeing 737 aircraft.

It is reported that they are crew members of a ship that is anchored in the Galle harbor.

All of them were taken to the Galle Harbour by buses after they were subjected to a quarantine process at the airport.

The aircraft is scheduled to fly back to Brussels, Belgium, with 35 crew members aboard the vessel, currently anchored at Galle Harbour.