Officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) obtained statements today for over three hours from former MP Rajitha Senaratne who is remanded.

This was in response to a statement made by him at a press conference on the 17th of March that 25 spectators of the Royal Thomian big match had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Colombo Crimes Division stated that the statement had been obtained from the Former MP by visiting him at the Pellansena Youth Offenders Correctional Center in Negombo.