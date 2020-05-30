321+of+the+466+returnees+from+Kuwait+infected+with+the+coronavirus+

The total number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka has risen to 745 with 13 patients being discharged from hospitals.

The Epidemiology Unit said that seven of the recovered were Navy personnel from the Welisara Navy Hospital.

The highest number of coronavirus cases reported in the country in a single day was reported yesterday, with 150 new patients diagnosed.

53 of them are Navy personnel who were in quarantine.

Ninety-two of the coronavirus infected patients were returnees to Sri Lanka from Kuwait while the other five were from Chennai, India.

Accordingly, out of the 466 Sri Lankans who have returned from Kuwait, 321 persons have been infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, with the identification of 34 people infected with coronavirus today, the number of infected people in the country has increased to 1,503.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that two of the infected persons reported today were Navy personnel.

Seventeen are migrants from Dubai and the other 15 are Sri Lankans from Kuwait.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 465 persons who had come to the island from abroad had been infected with the coronavirus while three of them were foreigners.

In addition, the largest number of coronavirus infections in Sri Lanka are reported from the Navy and their associates which is 729 patients.

Meanwhile, from the 693 Navy personnel who have contracted the virus, 357 have made a full recovery.

309 coronavirus patients have been reported from the rest of the country.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the hospital, 748 patients are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The last identified coronavirus infection outside these clusters was reported on April 30.

A Sri Lanka Navy member who was stationed at the Gafoor building on Sir Baron Jayatilake Mawatha in Colombo Fort has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and 200 people in the building have been sent to quarantine.

Navy Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said that the Navy personnel diagnosed was were a member of a team serving the Welisara Navy Camp.

When a cluster of coronavirus infections were reported at the Welisara Navy camp, it was isolated as a high-risk area.

Accordingly, the Gafoor building was taken over by the Navy to keep the personnel of Welisara Navy Camp separate from the rest of the society.

During a random PCR testing it has been confirmed that the Navy member was infected with the coronavirus yesterday.

However, the Navy Spokesperson stated that this team of service personnel had not been exposed to other Navy camps.