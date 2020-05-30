UNP+and+the+Samagai+Jana+Balavegaya+have+called+for+two+separate+Working+Committee+meetings+tomorrow

The United National Party and the Samagai Jana Balavegaya have called for two separate Working Committee meetings tomorrow.

Meanwhile, United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara stated that no letters have been received regarding the suspension of party membership of the UNP.

He made these comments while speaking to the media in Colombo.

The United National Party announced yesterday that it has suspended the UNP party membership and positions held by 100 UNP members including former deputy leader Sajith Premadasa who have handed nominations for the general election through the Samagai Jana Balavegaya.

The letter contains the allegations of disciplinary violations, including handing over nominations for elections through another political party.

However, political sources said that the two parties will meet separately tomorrow and discuss the matter.