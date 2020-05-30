Sri Lankan elephant 'Kavan' released after 35 years by order of the Islamabad high court in Pakistan (Video)

The Islamabad High Court today ordered the release of a Sri Lankan elephant ‘Kavan’ who had been living in a zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan for 35 years.

The court ordered the release of the elephant within 30 days after consultation with the wildlife authorities in Sri Lanka.

Kavan was born in Sri Lanka in 1985.

In the same year, Kavan was donated to Pakistan with the intention of strengthening ties between the two countries.

However, with the donated elephant being placed in a Islamabad Zoo, it caught the attention of animal rights activists.

The zoo's authorities had also chained the animal, since Kavan who was isolated behaved violently on several occasions.

This decision was also heavily criticized by many.

Five years later, a female elephant ‘Saheli’ that came from Bangladesh became Kavan’s companion. However, with the death of Saheli in 2012, Kavan has retreated into isolation.

In 2015, a public petition addressed to the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Naward Sharif, called for the release of Kavan.

In 2016, a series of sensitive photographs of Kavan tied in chains was circulated through the internet.

This caught the attention of American pop singer Cher, and she launched a campaign called ‘Save Kavan’, seeking the elephant's freedom.

A petition filed before the Islamabad High Court a few years ago was been inquired.

Cher also appeared as a petitioner and gave voice to Kavan.

Declaring the final verdict on the petition, the Islamabad court ordered that the animal should be released immediately.

The court ordered to consult the wildlife authorities of Sri Lanka, who donated Kavan.

The court also stated that all these activities should be completed within 30 days.

In a tweet, Cher thanked the Pakistani government for its support.

We have inquired whether discussions have been initiated with the local authorities in Sri Lanka regarding Kavan.