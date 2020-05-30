Bike rider gets a Rs 47,500 fine for riding in violation of quarantine laws and other offences

A motorcyclist riding in violation of quarantine laws and ignoring polcie orders has been fined Rs. 47,500 by the Gampaha Magistrate's court.



The fine was imposed by Gampaha Additional Magistrate R.S.M. Mahendrarajah.



The police had informed the court that he had been riding a motorcycle unsafely, without helmets on.



Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that the rider did not even have a riding license.



The motorcycle owner was also fined for giving the motorcycle to this person without a driver's license.



He was fined Rs. 25,000.



Two persons from Wathumulla, Gampaha were fined for this incident.