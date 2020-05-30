සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Bob Weighton, the oldest man in the world, has died (photos)

Thursday, 28 May 2020 - 23:09

Bob+Weighton%2C+the+oldest+man+in+the+world%2C+has+died++%28photos%29
Foreign media reports that Bob Weighton, the oldest man in the world, has died.

He was 112 years old at the time of his death and he lived in Hampshire, UK.

Bob Weighton, who was diagnosed with lung cancer, had been undergoing treatment for some time.

However, significantly he has never smoked.

Chitetsu Watanabe, formerly the oldest person in the world, died in February this year and was 112 years old at the time of his death.

Bob Weighton, who later became known as the world's oldest man, lived in Hampshire.

Born on March 29, 1908, he was a retired teacher who witnessed the First and Second World War.

Though an English teacher by profession, he is best known as a marine engineering lecturer.

Bob Weighton's 112th birthday celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He has two sons and one daughter. Bob Weighton was also fortunate to see 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Over the course of his life, he has lived in Japan, Taiwan, Canada and the United States.

Bob Weighton has stated that he has never had any particular method of living or food to live this long.

Bob Weighton had said before he died that he did not think he would live this long.

Dumitru Comănescu aged 111 and 202 days, in Romania now becomes the oldest person in the world following the death of Bob Weighton



Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



Trending News

Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
30 May 2020
Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
30 May 2020
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
30 May 2020
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
30 May 2020
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

International News

Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
30 May 2020
Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
30 May 2020
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
29 May 2020
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
29 May 2020
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.