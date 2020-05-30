Bob Weighton, the oldest man in the world, has died (photos)

Foreign media reports that Bob Weighton, the oldest man in the world, has died.He was 112 years old at the time of his death and he lived in Hampshire, UK.Bob Weighton, who was diagnosed with lung cancer, had been undergoing treatment for some time.However, significantly he has never smoked.Chitetsu Watanabe, formerly the oldest person in the world, died in February this year and was 112 years old at the time of his death.Bob Weighton, who later became known as the world's oldest man, lived in Hampshire.Born on March 29, 1908, he was a retired teacher who witnessed the First and Second World War.Though an English teacher by profession, he is best known as a marine engineering lecturer.Bob Weighton's 112th birthday celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.He has two sons and one daughter. Bob Weighton was also fortunate to see 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.Over the course of his life, he has lived in Japan, Taiwan, Canada and the United States.Bob Weighton has stated that he has never had any particular method of living or food to live this long.Bob Weighton had said before he died that he did not think he would live this long.Dumitru Comănescu aged 111 and 202 days, in Romania now becomes the oldest person in the world following the death of Bob Weighton