Twenty-one (21) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,524

Twenty-one (21) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,524 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health. Sri Lanka became the 98 country in the world to report more than 1,500 covid-19 patients.
So far 55 have patients have been diagnosed today.
Meanwhile 435 patients have been reported in the last five days since 24th May.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-28 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,524
Recovered and discharged – 745
Patients under medical care – 767
New Cases for the day – 55*
Observation in Hospitals – 68
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 59,165
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
28-May
|
55*
|
tbc*
|
27-May
|
150*
|
1,838*
|
26-May
|
137*
|
1,146*
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated