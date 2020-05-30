Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,530

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,530 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health
So far 61 have patients have been diagnosed today. 36 are returnees from overseas while the other 26 are from the Navy.
Meanwhile 441 patients have been reported in the last five days since 24th May.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-28 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,530
Recovered and discharged – 745
Patients under medical care – 775
New Cases for the day – 61*
Observation in Hospitals – 68
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 59,165
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
28-May
|
61*
|
tbc*
|
27-May
|
150
|
1,838
|
26-May
|
137
|
1,146
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated