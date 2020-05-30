Weather Update - 29 May - Showers in several areas over 100mm

The Department of Meteorology states that the Southwestern monsoon is gradually establishing across the island.



There will be showers or thundershowers at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North Western and Southern provinces.



There will be showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces with heavy rainfall of more than 100 mm.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Polonnaruwa District around 2 pm.



Winds can increase up to 40kmph at times and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize the damages caused by lightning and temporary strong winds.