35+out+of+the+61+patients+yesterday+are+returnees+from+overseas+

61 covid -19 patients have been diagnosed yesterday. 35 are returnees from overseas while the other 26 are from the Navy.

Meanwhile 441 patients have been reported in the last five days since 24th May.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-28 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,530

Recovered and discharged – 745

Patients under medical care – 775

New Cases for the day – 61*

Observation in Hospitals – 68

Total Deaths – 10

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 59,165