Get ready for printing of 17 million ballot papers - Instructions to the Government Printers by the Election Office

Government Printer states that instructions have been received by the Elections office to be ready print 17 million ballot papers for the General Election and they are awaiting for printing orders until the conclusion of the court case.

The government printer, Gangani Liyanage told our news team, that upon finalization of nominees, the elections secretariat had previously informed of making necessary preparations for the printing process and owing to the spread of Corona virus, the process was postponed as storing of ballot paper would have posed an issue.

However, following the Supreme court’s decision, on the petition filed, the elections secretariat has informed the government printer again that the printing process on ballot paper may commence soon after.

The government printer noted that preparations are currently underway and the government printer and the elections secretariats office are frequently in discussion regarding the necessary action that needs to be taken.

Meanwhile the petition filed before the Supreme Court with regard to the general elections is to be considered for the 9th day today.