Visually+impaired+persons+facing+a+problem

Although the country has been opened in the face of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and certain tasks have commenced, there is a group in society who has faced many hardships due to various reasons.

It is not a secret that these problems are spread across various fields such as transport, health and supply of food.

The Sri Lanka Organization for protecting the rights of the visually impaired said that under such circumstances the visually impaired community is facing several problems.

Visually impaired persons engage in jobs in various organizations and due to the prevailing situation they have found it difficult to obtain transport facilities.

Quite often no one comes forward to assist them or lend a hand, possibly due to social distancing.

The President of the Sri Lanka Organization for protecting the rights of the visually impaired, Chaminda Pushpakumara said that as a result, they are facing dangerous situations.