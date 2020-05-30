Decision on holding the Kandy Dalada Perahera, after Poson Poya

The Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela said that a decision will be made on holding the Kandy historic Sri Dalada Maligawa annual Esala Perahera festival, after Poson Poya day based on advice from the Chief Prelates and discussions with all factions.

He said that taking into consideration the situation prevailing in the country as well as what could happen in the future steps will be taken to obtain recommendations from health sectors.

With the Coronavirus outbreak the government decided to suspend all gatherings on behalf of religious and cultural affairs.