Another 143 persons who violated the curfew, have been arrested

During the six-hour period from 10 last night to 4.00 am today, 143 persons who violated the curfew have been arrested. The Police Media Division said that 45 vehicles were also taken into police custody during this same period. From 20 March when the curfew was first imposed, up to 66,662 persons who violated the curfew have been arrested and the number of vehicles taken into police custody is 18,778. Meanwhile, 168 persons who violated the Quarantine Act were arrested during operations conducted across the island. From 26, the total number of persons arrested for violating the quarantine act is 780.