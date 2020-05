The Kap planting ritual in relation to holding the annual Esala Perahera of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Dewala will be carried out on 6 June. The Kataragama Hiru Regional Reporter said that the Perahera festival is scheduled to be held from 21 July to 4 August. It is reported that subsequent to the Kap planting ritual, a discussion is due to be held regarding the manner in which the Perahera will be conducted.