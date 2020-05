The Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that there is a situation where criteria provided by various sectors under the procedure the government is carrying out to control the spread of the Coronavirus are not being put into operation.

He made this comment when he participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning and he further said that if a certain group of people act in that way, it would be problematic to control the virus.