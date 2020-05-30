18-hour+water+cut+in+some+areas+of+Colombo

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board said that an 18-hour water cut will prevail from Saturday 30 May 9.00 am in Colombo 02, 03, 07, 08, 09 and 10. They also said that there will be a low-pressure supply to Colombo 01.
