Late Minister Thondaman’s remains taken by Air to Gampola (Photos)

The remains of the leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress Arumugam Thondaman have been taken to his residence at Kotmale – Ramboda by now. The remains which were kept at the CWC headquarters in Colombo for the public to pay their respects was taken by Air to Gampola this morning. Our Correspondent said that from there in a special vehicle parade, the remains were brought to the late Minister’s residence at Kotmale – Ramboda – Wavendon Estate. The remains will lie there the entire day today and tomorrow, due to be taken to the Kotagala CWC headquarters. The funeral will be held on Sunday at the Hatton – Norwood Stadium.