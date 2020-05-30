17,000 kilograms of refuse tea discovered from Wellampitiya

The Police Special Task Force has succeeded in raiding a warehouse at Wennawatte – Wellampitiya and finding 17,634 kilograms of refuse tea unsuitable for human consumption. It is said that during this raid carried out yesterday, 12,300 kilograms of the refuse tea had been imported from India and prepared for re-export. The Police said that another 5,334 kilograms of the refuse tea had been stored violating licenses of the Sri Lanka Tea Board. A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident and later released on police bail. Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Tea Board took steps to seal the stock of tea.