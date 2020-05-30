UNP+Working+Committee+unanimously+approves+the+decision+taken+by+party+leader+Ranil+Wickremesinghe+to+suspend+the+membership+of+99+former+UNP+MPs+in+Samagai+Janabalavegaya

Today, the UNP Working Committee unanimously approved the decision taken by party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to suspend the party membership of 99 former UNP MPs who handed over nominations from the Samagi Jana Balavegaya.

UNP Attorney General Nissanka Nanayakkara confirmed this when inquired by the Hiru news team.

The party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe recently decided to suspend the membership of nearly 100 UNP members who handed over nominations from the Samagi Jana Balavegaya for the forthcoming general election.

However, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, said that since a majority of the members of the Working Committee are with their team, the minority group at the UNP working committee working would not be able to take a decision in this regard.