සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

No Bikkhus, other clergy and nuns will be placed as development officers in state institutions - Minister of Education

Friday, 29 May 2020 - 13:12

No+Bikkhus%2C+other+clergy+and+nuns+will+be+placed+as+development+officers+in+state+institutions+-+Minister+of+Education

The Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Dallas Alahapperuma said that in the future, no Bikkhus, other clergy and nuns will be placed as development officers in state institutions, for whatever reason.

The Minister made this comment when marking the first step towards this, at a function, twenty three Bikkhus who were serving as Development Officers in the Ministry of Education were awarded teaching posts.

The graduate training scheme was something that was put in operation from time to time by different governments either more or less and appointing Bikkhus and other clergy as development officers in various state institutions has become a major problem the Minister further said.

As a result of the Chief Prelates and the Archbishop informing the President and the Prime Minister about this situation, a Cabinet paper was also issued in connection with this matter.

Accordingly, it has been decided not to appoint clergy led by Bikkhus and nuns or any other clergy as development officers in any government institution in the future.

The Education Minister had this to say further:

“This is a time when the school system and education in the country has been challenged. What is required to change the country is not only a policy change. At a time when children are under house arrest temporarily, when their hopes have been dashed regarding examinations and their education, I invite you Bikkhus, Clergy and nuns to intervene…”

Advisor to the Ministry of Education Dr. Upali Sedara and additional secretaries of the Ministry, Hemantha Prematillaka, Anusha Gokula and R. M. Ratnayake as well as a number senior officials were present on this occasion.

Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



Trending News

Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
30 May 2020
Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
30 May 2020
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
30 May 2020
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
30 May 2020
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

International News

Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
30 May 2020
Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
30 May 2020
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
29 May 2020
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
29 May 2020
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.