No Bikkhus, other clergy and nuns will be placed as development officers in state institutions - Minister of Education

The Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Dallas Alahapperuma said that in the future, no Bikkhus, other clergy and nuns will be placed as development officers in state institutions, for whatever reason.

The Minister made this comment when marking the first step towards this, at a function, twenty three Bikkhus who were serving as Development Officers in the Ministry of Education were awarded teaching posts.

The graduate training scheme was something that was put in operation from time to time by different governments either more or less and appointing Bikkhus and other clergy as development officers in various state institutions has become a major problem the Minister further said.

As a result of the Chief Prelates and the Archbishop informing the President and the Prime Minister about this situation, a Cabinet paper was also issued in connection with this matter.

Accordingly, it has been decided not to appoint clergy led by Bikkhus and nuns or any other clergy as development officers in any government institution in the future.

The Education Minister had this to say further:

“This is a time when the school system and education in the country has been challenged. What is required to change the country is not only a policy change. At a time when children are under house arrest temporarily, when their hopes have been dashed regarding examinations and their education, I invite you Bikkhus, Clergy and nuns to intervene…”

Advisor to the Ministry of Education Dr. Upali Sedara and additional secretaries of the Ministry, Hemantha Prematillaka, Anusha Gokula and R. M. Ratnayake as well as a number senior officials were present on this occasion.