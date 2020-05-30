03 from Kuwait in ICU with the coronavirus infection - Director General of Health

Three persons who were abroad and came back to the island and were identified as having contracted the Coronavirus are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, Director General of Health Services, Consultant, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said.

He also said when he participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme on Hiru TV that under the programme being carried out by the government to control the Coronavirus, there is a situation where certain factions are not following criteria provided by various sectors.

With the identification of 61 newly infected Coronavirus patients yesterday, the total number of patients infected in this country increased to 1,530.

Thirty five of them had arrived from abroad and were in quarantine centers while the remaining 26 were navy personnel.

With four persons from the Navy recovering and leaving hospital, the total number of recoveries among navy personnel increased to 361.

Meanwhile, a Sri Lankan Airlines special flight arrived in the island yesterday night carrying 277 Sri Lankans from the state of Belarus.

Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that it has been decided to get down Sri Lankans from abroad once every three days.

Anyhow, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that individuals arriving from abroad who were identified as having contracted the Coronavirus had been infected prior to their arrival here. He pointed out further that sending such infected persons away is a violation of an international charter.