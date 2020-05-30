Number+of+deaths+due+to+the+Coronavirus+in+India+exceeds+the+number+of+deaths+in+China

The number of deaths due to the Coronavirus in India has exceeded the number of deaths reported from China.

4,638 deaths were reported from China and the Indian death toll at present is 4,706, foreign media said.

At the same time, with the removal of the emergency imposed by the Japanese Prime Minister, a new cluster of Coronavirus infections has been created in the South of Japan.

Meanwhile, the ISIS organization has said that they are happy about the Coronavirus outbreak which is spreading in Western countries.

Its media spokesman Abu Hamza Al Qureshi, issuing a voice tape has declared that this is a punishment given to them by God.

This is the third voice tape issued, since a new leader was elected by the ISIS organization.

Meanwhile, the Reuter News Service reported that the leader of the ISIS organization Abu Ibrahim Al Hashemi Al Qureshi has given instructions that attacks should be carried out using maximum strength on enemies and venues of importance.

However, the reports do not mention which countries or individuals should be attacked.

At present the total number of persons infected with the Coronavirus worldwide is 5,909,685 and the number of deaths reported is 362,102.