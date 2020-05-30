Easter Update - Extremist activities carried out by the Easter Sunday Attackers several years ago (Video)

There is information that the Bomber who exploded the bomb at Dehiwela on Easter Sunday and the second Bomber at the Shangri-La Hotel had been connected to extremist activities a few years ago. This was revealed in the presence of the Presidential Commission probing last year’s Easter Sunday bombings.

This was when an officer of the Intelligence Sector gave evidence at the Commission.

Giving evidence last night, the top official from the Intelligence Sector said that a few moment subsequent to the bomb attacks that targeted some hotels in Colombo and churches on Easter Sunday, the Director of his Division had called him and given him a duty to carry out. He had said that there were posts being exchanged on social media that these attacks had been carried out by religious extremists.

He had received instructions to quickly look into this and according to these reports that were posted, he was asked to focus attention on suspected persons based on intelligence information in possession of the division, the witness said.

The Commission inquired whether there was information about an individual named Mohammed Latheef Jameel Mohammed.

The witness replying said further that there was information from earlier on that the person named Jameel had been connected with extremist activities.

Accordingly, within a short while after the bomb attacks took place, he and a team of intelligence officers had left to go to the house of Jameel Mohammed at Lansiyawatte in Wellampitiya and since by then field investigating officers deployed in his division already knew where the suspect’s house was the witness said the house was subject to an inspection.

However, since Jameel was not there he and the other officers had arrived at the house of his wife which was close by, he said.

During this instance, he said he had introduced himself as a friend of Jameel’s and asked his wife and her father whether he was at home, the witness said.

The people in the house had then said that Jameel had informed them two days that he was going on religious promotion and left.

The witness further said he requested the householders to call Jameel and he and his group left and then called his Director and explained the situation.

The witness also said that he inquired from the Director whether to revealed that he was from the Intelligence Division and try to get more information out of the householders.

Since he had received permission, they had gone back to Jameel’s wife’s house and said that he was from the security forces and said that he had information that Jameel was connected to the bomb attacks that took place in the morning. The witness had then told Jameel’s wife that if she wanted Jameel to be safe she had to provide accurate information.

Then Jameel’s wife had told the witness that Jameel had called a short while ago and told her that he was at a mosque in Wellawatte.

Since the Security officer of this mosque had a problem regarding Jameel’s identity, Jameel had told his wife to confirm details about him and she told the witness that she had confirmed Jameel’s identity to the Security Officer of the mosque.

Even though he called the said Security Officer and asked him whether Jameel was there, the witness said the officer had told him that Jameel had got into a three-wheeler from near the mosque at Wellawatte and gone towards Dehiwela.

The witness further said he had called his Director once again regarding this incident and informed him of the details and had received instructions to quickly find out more information about Mohammed Ibrahim Ilham.

Then the Commission asked the witness whether there was information already regarding Mohammed Ibrahim Ilham as well.

The witness said that there was prior information that the person named Ilham had been connected to extremist activities and that field investigating officers connected to his division had already found the suspect’s house in Dematagoda.

The witness further said that he and his team had left Jameel Mohammed’s wife’s house to inspect that house and when they were at Orugodawatte within a short range of 15 minutes time bomb explosions had been reported from houses in Dehiwela and Dematagoda.

He said that accordingly, he presumed that the person who had exploded the bomb at Dehiwela was Jameel Mohammed and that the attacker at Dematagoda was Mohammed Ibrahim Ilham and arrived at the house in Dematagoda.

Anyhow, as he approached the doorway of the house at Dematagoda another bomb exploded inside the house and the witness said that by then soldiers of the Special Task Force were already there.

He said further that the suspect Ilham’s father who was in that house had been taken into custody.