The dispensary built at a cost of Rs. 5 million which became a haunt of drug addicts (video)

Even though 8 years have lapsed since the Government Central Dispensary belonging to the Mahakumbukkadawala Divisional Secretariat Division in the Puttalam District, was built it was discovered by us that this has not yet been opened for the welfare of the people.

This building was constructed in 2009 under the Gama Neguma Project at a cost of Rs. 5 million.

Construction was completed in 2012 with facilities such as water and electricity.

Area residents point out that by now this Central Dispensary has become a haunt of drug addicts.

On several occasions, a number of valuable goods in the building have been stolen.

By now, cracks are also appearing in the walls of the building and it is being destroyed daily. When will this Central Dispensary be used for the welfare of the people?

