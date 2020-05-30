PCR testing at the Airport too – Minister in Charge of the subject instructs health sectors

Minister in charge of the Subject Pavithra Wanniarachchi has instructed health authorities to prepare facilities soon to subject passengers arriving at the Katunayake International Airport to PCR testing within the premises itself.

This was subsequent to engaging in a special observation tour of the Katunayake Airport yesterday together with Minister of Tourism and Aviation Services Prasanna Ranatunga.

Issuing a statement the Ministry of Health said that the objective is to prevent Security officers and the Immigration and Emigration officers as well as all sectors at the Airport from contracting the virus from patients arriving at the Airport.