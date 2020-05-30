The response of the Anuradhapura Hospital, to the Hiru News revelation of dumping clinical waste (video)

As a result of disposing of waste from the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital in an irregular manner, people in the area were badly affected and this was revealed on Hiru News and the attention of the Director of the Hospital has been focused on this.

The largest hospital in the Northcentral province is the Anuradhapura Teaching hospital and clinical waste from the hospital is being disposed of in a most irregular manner and they are burnt even while exposed to the environment. This was revealed on Hiru TV news yesterday.

Due to this, people living in the vicinity of the hospital are facing many health problems. Several residents of the area, unable to face this have already left their homes.

We also pointed out how the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital is disposing of this waste into a small stream which flows into the Malwathu Oya.

With the report we presented yesterday, the Director of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital responded to it today.