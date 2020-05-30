The interim injunction order preventing the death penalty from being implemented for drug offenders, extended again

The interim injunction order issued by the Supreme Court preventing the death from being implemented for drug dealers has been extended until 15 October through an order of the SC today.

This was when the relevant petitions were taken up for hearing in the presence of a three-judge bench comprising of Murdhu Fernando, S. Thurairajah and Yasantha Kodagoda.

Our Hiru Court Reporter said that it was ordered that petitions filed by several factions including the Center for Policy Alternatives be taken up for hearing again on 14 October.