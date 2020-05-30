South+Korean+schools+close+again+with+the+new+wave+of+the+coronavirus+

A number of schools across South Korea have shut down again with the reports of a number of new coronavirus-infected clusters.

According to Seoul reports, the school will be reverting to the online learning system.

Authorities say the coming weekend is crucial in preventing the rise of new infections in South Korea.

Accordingly, public parks and museums in Seoul and its suburbs have been ordered to be closed and measures will be taken to tighten social distancing within the next two weeks.

After the closure of schools within a short period after it was opened to millions of South Korean children, authorities demanded that the government enforce strict restrictions on coronavirus eradication measures in the name of children's education.