The early warnings issued regarding landslides by the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) to 05 districts have been extended further.

Accordingly, the NBRO said that these warnings will be in effect from 2.00 pm today to 2.00 pm tomorrow in the districts of Ratnapura, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Kalutara.

At the same time the NBRO requests people to evacuate areas immediately if there are pre-characteristics of a landslide apparent.