The+World+Health+Organization+says+that+the+risk+of+the+virus+will+not+go+away+just+because+restrictions+are+relaxed

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that by relaxing restrictions imposed to control the spread of the Coronavirus, the risk of the virus does not go away.

Special representative of the WHO on Covid-19 Dr. David Nabarro said that even though restrictions are relaxed distance between individuals should be maintained as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said that global production has suffered a loss of 8.5 trillion Dollars due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic outbreak.

He also warned that an unbelievable disaster as well as a famine of a historic level could occur.

If this situation is to be prevented the Secretary General of the UN said that all races should take steps to respond to this pandemic through unity and brotherhood.