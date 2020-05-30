Beggars+in+Bandarawela+are+being+sent+for+rehabilitation

The Bandarawela Municipal Council rounded up beggars who were roaming around in the city of Bandarawela and made arrangements to send them for rehabilitation subsequent to being produced before the Bandarawela District Court.

Eleven beggars including two women and a small child have been thus sent for rehabilitation.

Several beggars had fled when they were captured to be sent for rehabilitation and the Bandarawela Municipal Council said they will find them produce them before Court and take suitable action.