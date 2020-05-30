A stock of mortar bullets discovered from a well in Jaffna (photos)

The Police have discovered a stock of mortar bullets and explosives from a well in Kurumbasitti, Valikamam, Jaffna.

When this well was being cleaned explosives had been found at the bottom. The owner of the land had informed the Police about it.

The stock of explosives was taken out of the well on an order issued by the Mallakam Magistrate’s Court with the assistance of Police Special Task Force Bomb Disposal Unit and Army personnel.

There were 50, 81 mm type mortar bullets, 33 60mm type mortar bullets, 06 R. P. G. bullets and 12 para bullets among the explosives taken from the well.

Security forces expressed suspicion that the LTTE organization had hidden these in the well with the hope of using these explosives again.

These explosives have been handed over to the Police Special Task Force Bomb Disposal Unit to be disposed of.

The Palali Police is carrying out further investigations into this discovery.