Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground

The protests, vandalism and violence that broke out in Minneapolis with the death of George Floyd a black man, while being arrested by a ‘white’ police officer, has escalated.

State police in body armour and riot gear has lined up Friday morning near the Minneapolis police precinct that was set ablaze by protesters overnight following the death of an unarmed black man this week in city officers' custody, according to CNN reports.

In the last few days buildings in Minneapolis have been burned to the ground or looted according to foreign media reports.

According to reports, more than 500 Minnesota National Guard personnel mobilized to several locations in the Minneapolis area, including banks, grocery stores and pharmacies

There have also been demonstrations in other US cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and Memphis.

There were also chaotic scenes during rallies in Denver, Colorado and in Columbus, Ohio.

George Floyd's family have called for the four police officers implicated in his death to face murder charges. Prosecutors have said they are still gathering evidence.

A police officer was filmed kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, 46, despite him saying he could not breathe.

A white officer can be seen using his knee to pin Mr Floyd to the ground by the neck as Mr Floyd groans "please, I can't breathe" and "don't kill me" according to BBC reports.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for criminal charges against the policeman who was filmed pinning down Mr Floyd. The officer and three others involved in the arrest have already been fired according to reports.

A CNN journalist, Omar Jimenez, and his camera crew were arrested by Minnesota state police officers on Friday morning, reportedly because they did not move on when instructed.

However, according to reports the CNN crew has been released from police custody. CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez was placed in handcuffs while the cameras rolled, shortly followed by producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez according to reports.

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump tweeted: "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Twitter placed a "public interest notice" on the message, saying it "violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions".