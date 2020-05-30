Nine (09) more persons from the Navy confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,540

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. Six are reported to be from the Navy and three are returnees from overseas.
The country total has increased to 1,540 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health
Yesterday 61 patients were diagnosed. 36 were returnees from overseas while the other 25 were from the Navy.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-29 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,540
Recovered and discharged – 754
Patients under medical care – 776
New Cases for the day – 10*
Observation in Hospitals – 75
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 60,878
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
29-May
|
10*
|
tbc*
|
28-May
|
61
|
1,713
|
27-May
|
150
|
1,838
|
26-May
|
137
|
1,146
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107