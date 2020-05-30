All+liquor+shops+and+meat+shops+in+the+island+will+be+closed+on+June+5th+and+6th

The Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs states that all liquor shops, meat shops, animal slaughterhouses, race bookies, casinos and clubs will be closed on the 5th and 6th of June.



The ministry announced that this step will be taken due to the state Poson festival.



The Ministry has informed all provincial and district secretaries to take required steps to close all liquor shops in the country, stop the sale of liquor in supermarkets, shut down animal slaughterhouses, race bookies, casinos and clubs, meat shops and to stop the sale of meat in supermarkets.