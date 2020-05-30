Curfew+in+Nuwara+Eliya+from+midnight+today

Acting IGP Chandana D. Wickremeratne announced that Quarantine curfew will be imposed in the Nuwara Eliya Administrative District from 12.00 midnight today (29th May) to 12.00 midnight on 31st May 2020.



Therefore, full day curfew will be in force in the district of Nuwara Eliya tomorrow, Saturday May 30th.



As per the announcement issued yesterday (28), an island-wide curfew will anyway be effective on Sunday, May 31st.

Travel within the district is prohibited unless for emergency or essential services.

The conditions specified in the previous announcement with regard to the implementation of curfew from Monday, June 01st onwards will remain unchanged.