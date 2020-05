Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has telephoned Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

This was to wish for the 50th anniversary of the Prime Minister's political career.

The Indian Prime Minister, who had made the phone call on the 27th, said that Sri Lanka has been able to control the covid 19 pandemic since the necessary steps were taken at the right time.

The Indian Prime Minister has also expressed his condolences over the death of Minister Arumugam Thondaman.