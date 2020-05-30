PCR test for all all incoming passengers (video)

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Services Prasanna Ranatunga stated that they have decided to conduct PCR tests on all incoming passengers from overseas will be subjected to a PCR test at the airport to ascertain for coronavirus is infection.

He said that the decision was taken when Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva made an observation visit to the Katunayake airport yesterday.

At a discussion with the President last week regarding the opening of the airport to foreign tourists from August 1, the Health Minister and other delegates visited the airport yesterday to look into the health and safety arrangements at the airport.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that three persons who had been diagnosed with coronavirus from Kuwait were being treated at the ICU.

Meanwhile, around 5000 self-employed persons have been provided with health and safety advice at the Viharamaha Devi Park today as they commence their self-employments after the lifting of curfew in Colombo.