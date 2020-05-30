A restaurant attacked for not paying a ransom (Video)

A restaurant has come under a heavy gun fire attack in the Soysapura area in Moratuwa.

The restaurant's owners say the attack was carried out because they did not respond to a ransom demanded by a mob in the area.

It is reported that three police officers were on duty at the time of the incident.

At around 12.20 pm, two men who arrived in a white car opened gunfire at the restaurant with a with a T-56 rifle.

The employees of the restaurant were upstairs at the time, and no one was hurt.

However, the property of the restaurant was severely damaged as a result of gunfire.

On the 19th of this month, a group of four men, armed with swords and clubs, attacked the restaurant.

The restaurant's property was severely damaged and one person was injured from the incident.

The owner of the restaurant said that a gang of thugs in his area had repeatedly threatened him and demanded a ransom from his restaurant.

The Moratuwa police are conducting further investigations. No arrests have been made so far.