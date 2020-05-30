Unending Devanagala Land Theft (Video)

With the revelation of the land invasion of the historic Devanagala sacred area by the Hiru CIA, frightened land encroachers have started constructing illegal fences at night.

Today, the CIA revelation is about this work.

The land invasion of the historic Devanagala sacred area was revealed for the first time on the 20th.

Government officials who had come to mark the boundaries of this sacred site which is an archaeological monument have been threatened with death.

Hiru CIA group fearlessly exposed the land plunder in an environment where even the government officers were threatened with death.

After the Hiru CIA revelation the illegal land invaders were trying to prove that the officers of the Department of Archaeology too had got their information wrong and had initiated a vigorous program to show that they were occupying these lands for a long time.

This was by planting crops on these lands.