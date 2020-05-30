Ten (10) more persons from the Navy confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,558

Ten (10) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All of them are returnees from overseas.
So far 28 patients have been identified today and seven (17) from the Navy and eleven (11) returnees from overseas.
The country total has increased to 1,558 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-29 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,558
Recovered and discharged – 754
Patients under medical care – 794
New Cases for the day – 28*
Observation in Hospitals – 75
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 60,878
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
29-May
|
28*
|
tbc*
|
28-May
|
61
|
1,713
|
27-May
|
150
|
1,838
|
26-May
|
137
|
1,146
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated