18+hour+water+cut+today+in+Colombo

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply to several areas in Colombo will be disrupted for 18 hours from 9.00 am today (Saturday 30 May).



The water cut will be imposed in Colombo-02, 03,07,08,09,10, due to essential maintenance work on a pipeline carrying water from Ambatale Water Purification Plant to Maligakanda.



In addition, Colombo 01 area will be supplied with water under low pressure conditions.







